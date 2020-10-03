Boulder begins accepting solar grant applications

Boulder is accepting applications for its Solar Grant Program.

Currently more than half of Boulder’s emissions come from power generated by coal and natural gas. The city aims to have 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The program is one of several local initiatives aimed at the development of clean and affordable energy. It has contributed more than $670,000 in installations since 2008.

The program will allow income-qualified homeowners that meet certain qualifications to obtain financial assistance for solar electric, or solar thermal systems.

The deadline to apply is Nov 2. Up to $80,000 is available for the 2020 cycle. Grant applications, including Spanish versions are available at the Solar Grant Program website at bouldercolorado.gov/solar/solar-rebate-and-solar-grant-programs. For eligibility details, visit the Solar Grant Evaluation Criteria site at bouldercolorado.gov/sustainability/solar-grant-evaluation-criteria.