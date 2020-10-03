GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Municipal Court to resume processing failure to appear cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder Municipal Court will resume processing failure to appear cases next week after halting them in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the city on Monday will resume processing the more than 200 outstanding traffic cases the municipal court has seen since March.

Those with traffic tickets from Boulder who have not yet resolved them or scheduled dates with the court are advised to contact the court at 303-441-1840 or visit bouldercolorado.gov/municipal-court to make payment and avoid possible license suspensions and other penalties.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
