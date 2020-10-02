Boulder seeks community members to assist with flood and stormwater plan update

Boulder is looking for residents who can provide feedback to staff and consultants as the city begins the process of updating its comprehensive flood and stormwater master plan.

The master plan, which was last updated in 2004, directs policy for floodwater management, stormwater quality and drainage, emergency preparedness and resilience, regulations, project prioritization and education and outreach.

City officials say they are looking for diverse perspectives, including Boulder residents, property owners, community advocates and water professionals, to join the community working group.

Interested individuals should apply by Oct. 14. Email cfsinfo@bouldercolorado.gov or call Laurel Olsen at 720-456-8819. The working group is set to begin meeting in early 2021.