Broomfield residents celebrate 104th, 100th birthdays

Two Broomfield residents celebrated hitting milestone birthdays recently.

Victor Nelson celebrated hitting 104 with a get-together Thursday. Esther Osbourn’s weekend celebration commemorated hitting triple digits this upcoming Tuesday.

Victor Nelson

Nelson greeted his 104th birthday with complimenting the weather and thanking the several dozen friends and Broomfield neighbors who came to celebrate the milestone.

People came bearing balloons, cards, posters, presents and one neighbor with a 104 mini cupcakes. They came to thank the World War II veteran for his service, shake his hand and sing “Happy Birthday.”

“Broomfield is a wonderful city,” he said. “We got wonderful people around here.”

Nelson was born Oct. 1, 1916 in Salina, Kansas, his neighbor, Ellen Nelson, said. Ellen Nelson, not related to Victor, checks in on him along with Dolly Malmstrom . He married his wife Theresa in 1936 and the couple had two sons — Wayne, who passed away a few years ago, and Wesley, who lives in Homer, Alaska, she said. Theresa died November 2012.

Victor Nelson was a mechanical Marine in World War II and then went to work for the University of Colorado Boulder in 1953, Ellen Nelson said, where he ended up managing the kitchen. He moved to Broomfield about 20 years ago, she said, to be near his son Wayne.

“He’s the sweetest guy in the world,” Ellen Nelson said about Victor. “I just love him.”

She and others check on him a few times a day since he lives on his own. Meals on Wheels delivers food, Malstrom said, but they also bring over meals and snacks. Every week a representative from the VA visits and makes sure Nelson has everything he needs, Ellen Nelson said, including cleaning the home.

Teryl Fabry, director of Senior Resources of Broomfield, met Victor Nelson a few weeks ago when she was cutting his hair. As she was doing so, Nelson began telling her about his birthday and how a party had been thrown for his 100th.

“He sounded so melancholy talking about this year,” Fabry said. “I thought, we need to celebrate this man.”

Fabry heard he was a baker — and that his favorite pie was pecan — so she put out a call on Nextdoor to pay someone for the homemade treat. A woman and her daughter volunteered, she said, and wouldn’t accept payment. Fabry also came bearing gifts and nearly two dozen birthday cards from neighbors.

Members of the Broomfield Veterans Museum also visited, including President Lew Roman and Jim Groh, who presented him with a card signed by “as many members as we could get,” Roman said.

Victor Nelson’s son Wesley and daughter-in-law Ruth Nelson live in Homer, Alaska, and couldn’t make the trip for Nelson’s birthday because of COVID-19.

Esther Osbourn

Another centennial birthday that took place this weekend was for Esther Osbourn, who has lived in Broomfield the past 15 years, and turns 100 Tuesday.

She lives with her son Timothy and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Osbourn.

A week ago the family, who was waiting on weather to make final plans, decided to host a lawn party for the occasion. The goal was from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday alternate five to eight family members and friends every hour to come and see her in her backyard. Osbourn lives with her son, but independently in an in-house apartment. She moved to Broomfield with her husband, who died four years ago at 96.

Before that the couple lived in Ordway, Colorado, where they were born and raised. They lived there until the move to Broomfield 53 years ago. Esther, who was a cashier at Ordway National Bank, still manually balances her checkbook.

While the party was decorated with “tons of balloons and mums,” no cake was found. Osbourn served box lunches to keep people from congregating and touching too many things. Osbourn’s brother, whom her daughter-in-law believes is 96, was present, so the family took every precaution.

“People aren’t getting out too much, so we’re trying to be very cautious,” Osbouron said.

Esther, who sported a crown proclaiming her age and a sash at her birthday gathering, reads a book every two to three days and, before COVID, would walk laps at Paul Derda Recreation Center. She does her own grocery shopping with a helper and takes care of her own laundry and cooking.

Marilyn Osbourn and her husband take Esther for a ride about once a week to get her out of the house. She used to have a caretaker who would come three times a week, but that hasn’t happened since COVID.

“She’s been very disgusted about the coronavirus,” Marilyn Osbourn said, adding they try to hold a dinner with Esther’s great grandchildren once or twice a month on the patio.

Those who want to send birthday cards can do so by mailing them to P.O. Box 961, Broomfield, CO 80038-0961. She has received about 55 cards so far from Marilyn Osbourn putting out a notice on Nextdoor.

“She’s been thrilled with that,” Marilyn Osbourn said about the cards. “It’s so nice to have something bright in 2020.”