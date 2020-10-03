Longmont to close many parks’ restrooms Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, Longmont will close many of its city parks’ and nature areas’ public restrooms for the fall and winter months to prevent damage to above-ground plumbing.

A number of others are to be closed on Nov. 8.

Longmont staff said in a Friday advisory that the city will have portable toilets or year-around toilets in place in several high-user areas for parks visitors’ use throughout the winter.

The city noted, however, that the availability of portable restrooms can change as directions from Boulder County Public Health may change in relation to responding to the COVID-19 virus.

The October and November closing dates for Longmont parks’ and nature areas’ restrooms, as well as information about those that will remain open, can be found through a link at LongmontColorado.gov/parks.