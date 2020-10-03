Suspect in Longmont machete attack headed to trial

A man accused of attacking another man with a machete in Longmont in June is set for trial early next year.

Jereld Mark Doucet, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, felony menacing, violation of bail bond conditions, child abuse, violation of a protection order, witness tampering and five crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Doucet is now set for a four-day trial starting Jan. 25, according to court records. He also has a motions hearing on Nov. 30.

Doucet remains in custody on $1 million bond.

Doucet is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the back of the head with a machete on June 3 in the 100 block of South Pratt Parkway in Longmont.

Police said Doucet fled the scene, but was arrested the next day at an apartment complex in Westminster.

Doucet also has a separate assault case in Boulder County after reportedly hitting a woman over the head with a guitar and choking her.

Doucet pleaded not guilty in 2019 in that case to first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, child abuse, criminal mischief, harassment and felony menacing. According to court records, that case will be tried at the same time as the Longmont case.