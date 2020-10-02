Tenth Mountain Division kicks off Boulder Theater’s tacos and margs series Saturday

The doors of Boulder Theater are soon to open once again for its highly-anticipated intimate dinner series that pairs cabaret-style seated shows with McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, chips, salsa and salt-rimmed margs. Kicking off this new era of entertainment on Saturday will be Boulder’s Tenth Mountain Division, a band that has left its mark on the Front Range’s jam scene and beyond.

Not everyone, however, will be able to partake in this night of freewheeling tunes and delicious fare. According to Boulder Theater’s website, “Per current Boulder County regulations, if you are between 21 and 23 years old, we can not allow you to gather at this event. We will be checking IDs at the door.”

So much for rockin’ in the free world. What would Mr. Neil Young have to say?

Tickets are $50 per person and include two tacos, two drinks and chips and salsa for each member of your party and are only sold as a bundle for a table of four or eight.

Genre-blending, the quintet is known for high-energy shows that incorporate everything from trippy psychedelic blues to gritty Southern rock to progressive bluegrass.

Embarking on national tours, pre-COVID, and sharing stages at Aiken Bluegrass Festival, Winter Wondergrass, Yarmony, Arise and Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor, TMD continues to rock socially distant shows throughout the pandemic.

In the spring of 2016, TMD won the Fox Theatre’s Battle of the Bands that earned the jamgrassers a coveted spot at Summer Camp Music Festival — a lineup that included moe. and Umphrey’s McGee — in Chillicothe, Ill.

We caught up with band members to discuss the upcoming gig, soon-to-be-released music produced by Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth and a new weekly virtual comedy and music series that they launched on Thursday to provide fans with some much-needed laughter between jams.

Daily Camera: I imagine after a relatively long hiatus from steadily performing, you are excited to get back on an indoor stage. How stoked are you to be the first band to kick off Boulder Theater’s new cabaret-style shows and what can attendees expect from your set?

Winston Heuga: We have been very fortunate to play some of the best venues in Colorado this summer. Between two nights at the Mishawaka, Vilar Center, Ford AMP and now Boulder Theater, we feel very lucky to be considered among all the talented acts in Colorado. We were sort of the guinea pig for Mishawaka as we played the first show of the summer there and now we will be the first show for Boulder Theater’s newly revived socially distant music series. Mishawaka did an excellent job of following state guidelines and making sure everyone in attendance felt safe. It will be really interesting to see what these indoor shows are like and hopefully it will become a good model for how shows can go on in the winter months to come. I will say that every show is that much more special when you don’t have them in abundance and the crowd seems to really be feeling that as well.

DC: I really enjoyed 2018’s “In Good Company” and I’m curious if the downtime from this pandemic has created time for new songwriting. Can we expect another release from y’all in the near future?

Campbell Thomas: In June, we recorded our third album in Denver at Silo Studios with Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone producing. All of the extra time we’ve had due to a lack of touring has allowed us to spend quality time with the record and to really develop it into the sound we love to play. We were also lucky enough to back up our good friend Mark Pietrovito’s solo project, Good Folk. Expect to hear them both soon.

DC: I know so many of us are missing full capacity shows at Red Rocks and festival season. How have you been satisfying your need for live music? Have you gone to any lot shows at Nederland’s Caribou Room or elsewhere?

Tyler Gwynn: While I haven’t been to many drive-in or socially distanced shows, personally I’ve found my own way to create the same experience of live shows, but from the safety of my home. Let’s say there’s a great livestream or a good rerun of “Live from Daryl’s house” Friday night. Starting Wednesday morning, I start spilling a little of anything I’m drinking onto the floor of my TV room to make sure I get the “fly paper” feel that most venues have on their dance floor. Next, on the day of the show, I’ll hire my neighbor to stand outside and check my “ticket” — in reality it’s a coupon for Tungsten Toffee — and pat me down to make sure I don’t sneak any of my own liquor into my house. Bonus to him if the ticket machine doesn’t work a few times. Or it’s cold and he says, “we’re at capacity inside,” so I have to stand on my patio for a while. Once inside, I find that I have put every single piece of furniture I own into the living room, giving me the ability to relive ducking, diving and shuffling through a packed crowd. Two other set-ups I have are a timed lock on the bathroom door to simulate having to wait in line and a blowtorch on my kitchen counter so anytime I grab a drink from my fridge I can get rid of all the money I have in my pocket.

DC: Are there any other places fans can catch TMD? Any outdoor shows scheduled or livestreams?

Winston Heuga: Other than this weekend, you can catch us in Fort Collins on Oct. 23 at Chipper’s Lanes and then back at Boulder Theater supporting Los Lobos in March of 2021. As guidelines loosen up, you may see more shows popping up so keep your eyes on our social pages for more gigs to come.

DC: With so many venues and artists struggling, what do you think the future of live music will look like? Seems like there will always be a need to gather and jam.

Andrew Cooney: I think this period of time has definitely been a metamorphosis of sorts. The industry is shedding its skin, and it’s really unfortunate to see bands and venues washed up in the wake of COVID-19. Even so, I have a positive outlook on the future of music and art.

I think there will be much less to take for granted and stronger than ever support from fans. We’ve all kind of been given a look at a “what if we couldn’t do what we love” and seeing that possibility will bring the best out of creators and patrons alike. On Thursday, we released a brand new music and comedy webisode series that will be available every Thursday throughout October. The first episode aired free to all on Tenth Mountain Division’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, with an option to donate what you please. You can purchase the whole five-episode season for $10 at tmdtunes.com. When quarantine hit, we were left unsure of how to reach our fans and where we’d be getting our next paycheck. We decided to do something about it and it has been one of the most challenging and rewarding projects we’ve taken on. We have a lot of people to thank but most importantly to our fearless leader/producer/editor/director/film guru Samuel Ryan Densford of Homefield Productions and to our sound engineer Cory Ballentine.