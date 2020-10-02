GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Three students suspended as CU Boulder again…

News
CU News

Three students suspended as CU Boulder again reports five new coronavirus cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder for the second straight day reported only five new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s testing results, but the school’s dashboard also shows the school issued the first suspensions of the year due to health code violations.

The school reported 739 screenings and 81 tests, according to CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard. The school reported 113 isolation spaces in use, the fifth straight day the university has seen a decline in isolation space usage.

The school reported three students have been suspended this week due to health violations. Due to federal privacy laws, CU Boulder has previously said it cannot release any further details about students who are disciplined, including their year or whether they live on or off campus.

CU Boulder has reported 1,075 positive tests through university testing for the semester so far. Only those who get a test at the school are included in those numbers, and only on-campus students are required to take tests.

Colorado’s outbreak data, updated Wednesday, shows 1,503 attendees have tested positive and 161 attendees are considered probable.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...