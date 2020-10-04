Boulder County is among nearly 40% of the state experiencing severe drought; communities look at ways to adapt to a drier climate

Water is precious.

With temperatures as high as 100 degrees baking Colorado in September and wildfires raging across tinder-dry forests, sending ash showering down on the Front Range like a dusty, apocalyptic rain — water, a finite resource, the solvent of life, has seemed all the more like liquid gold.

Record-breaking temperatures across the state last month and lower-than-average precipitation prompted Gov. Jared Polis to initiate a Colorado Drought Mitigation and Response Plan in 40 of the state’s 64 counties in June, according to a news release this week from his office. But with drought conditions increasing, Polis on Thursday announced he would extend the plan into the remaining 24 counties, including Boulder County.

“All of these counties are experiencing severe or extreme drought as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor,” the release read. “If present trends continue and other sectors of the state’s economy become notably affected, additional impact task forces may be activated.”

Polis called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide emergency relief aid to Colorado farmers, who he said have suffered across Colorado’s four corners. In a letter to Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Polis described deteriorating soil conditions, pest pressures and depleting groundwater. Specifically in southeastern Colorado, he said “dust bowl-like” conditions have swept normally productive soil into the air, suffocating livestock in brown clouds.

“Following a deceptively average winter snowpack (104% of normal), many producers did not opt for early-season preventative planting, impacting crop insurance eligibility once drought set in after record hot spring temperatures,” Polis wrote in the letter.

The National Integrated Drought Information System shows that 99% of Colorado is in a drought, with 50.3% of the state in extreme drought conditions, as of Thursday, when the map is updated weekly. The majority of Boulder County is among the 36.4% of the state in severe drought conditions (with a small portion in moderate); .7% of the state is abnormally dry; 10% of the state is moderately dry; and 2.6% of the state is exceptionally dry. Nationally, 35.8% of the U.S. is in a drought.

In the semi-arid Front Range, adapting to drought is a way of life for communities, whether managing a farm, a city or a watershed.

Boulder County has been in a severe drought since Aug. 25, according to Adam Lang, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration affiliate spokesperson. While water deficiency is an aspect of drought, heat and humidity can also contribute to drought conditions. The National Integrated Drought Information System categorizes an area as being in a severe drought when there are likely crop and pasture losses; farmers reduce planting seasons and producers sell cattle; fire season is extended; snowpack levels are low and surface water levels are low.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board says drought occurs when there is not enough precipitation to satisfy an area’s usual water consumption. Drought, however, is a normal and prevalent condition in Colorado. The state saw its longest period of drought, from Oct. 30, 2001, and ending May 19, 2009, based on data collected since 2000, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.

Longmont has seen below-average monthly precipitation since May, according to National Weather Service data collected over the last 20 years. In September, Longmont measured 0.93 inches of water, with the average being 1 inch. In August, Longmont saw 0.90 inches, with the average being 1.42; July saw 0.72, with the average being 1.41; June saw 1.75, with the average being 1.81 and May 1.72 with the average being 2.57. February, March and April saw more than average precipitations, though, with February setting a monthly high of 1.24. It should be noted that some data between 2005 and 2017 is not available.

Longmont’s total accumulations, however, are about average for this time of year, according to National Weather Service data, which shows that Longmont has seen about 11 inches of precipitation.

In Boulder, monthly precipitation levels in May, July, August and September saw below the 20-year average, with a measurement of 1.56 in September, compared to the average of 2.18; 0.48 in August, with the average being 1.31 and 0.34 in July and a 1.83 average. May saw 2.30 inches compared to 3.25. Boulder saw higher-than-average monthly accumulations in April and June. Boulder has seen just under total accumulation averages at 15 inches, when regular precipitation into October is typically about 16 inches.

Longmont has created a Water Supply & Drought Management Plan since 2002, in an effort to inform residents about the available water supply. Through this year’s analysis, Ken Huson, the city’s water resources manager, said it was determined that Longmont has 135% or more of the projected water demand for the current water year (Nov. 1 to Oct. 31 of each concurrent year) plus the next two water years. That means Longmont anticipates having water in excess of projected demands.

While there’s no sign that residents will need to limit water usage, Huson said people should always use water with conservation in mind.

“Longmont residents can rest assured that Longmont has sufficient water supplies for use in this current drought scenario,” Huson wrote in an email. “Residents are still encouraged to practice wise water use and water conservation efforts. It is never possible to fully determine how long a particular drought will last or exactly what impact it will have. Continued conservation by all water users helps protect supplies for future years as well as protects the environment that we all rely upon and cherish.”

Mountain snowmelt is a lifeline to the Front Range and the reason that despite drought conditions, there’s still water available.

“Longmont’s primary drinking water supply reservoir, Ralph Price Reservoir, is currently full because it filled last spring from snowmelt runoff,” Huson said. “The snowpack for the first 2/3 of the winter period was actually a little above normal, so the snowpack acted as an excellent reservoir of water supply to the streams during the runoff period this year, even though the precipitation in spring and summer were below normal.”

He added, though, that “Longmont does not usually release storage water out of Ralph Price Reservoir in the summer period, normally using water from the reservoir in the winter period. As such, it is normal for Longmont to have Ralph Price Reservoir full going into the fall period, irrespective if the water year was a wet or dry year.”

While there’s still water to go around, thanks to the snowpack, signs of the drought conditions are visible across Boulder County.

The St. Vrain Creek at Lyons is running at less than half of its capacity at 2.67 feet, which is about 10.5 cfs, according to data from Colorado’s Surface Water Conditions. The historic average, which is based on 124 years of records, shows the water source at about 45 cfs in October.

Lake McIntosh’s water levels were routinely dropped in late August to help irrigate farms. At its fullest, Huson said the lake is 13 feet, which as of late September dipped to 9.2 feet. The city owns 58% of the lake’s total water shares.

City officials in Boulder advised residents last month, that, due to severe drought conditions, they were likely to see lower lake and pond levels and parched open space vegetation. While Boulder residents were encouraged to use water efficiently, such as watering their plants between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., there were no restrictions or drinking water shortages, according to a city news release.

“The city actively monitors water supplies and will inform residents of any changes,” the release read.

Saving water to grow food

For Boulder County farmers, saving water in a changing climate that seems to bring with it less-predictable weather has been paramount to continuing to grow food along the Front Range. That flexibility was apparent in September as 90-degree temperatures plummeted abruptly to 30 degrees and snow fell on Boulder and Longmont.

On a recent Thursday, Longmont farmer Mark Guttridge worked in the quickly fading morning cool to plant fall arugula at Ollin Farms in Longmont. The farm grows a number of fruits and vegetables. Saving water is always on Guttridge’s mind.

“The agricultural water in the mountains has been great for a couple of years,” Guttridge said. “But the actual rain hitting the ground on the farm has been a challenge in the last two years. I’ve spent more time irrigating this summer than I probably ever had.”

Guttridge uses a drip irrigation system, which involves hoses on the ground putting water directly on the plant base. Until there’s a seed in the ground, though, Guttridge isn’t watering the soil, so rain and snowfall is an important part of keeping moisture in the ground so he can plant crops.

“It forces us into this stage of waiting for rain,” Guttridge said. “Last year we couldn’t plant out or fall crops. We were in a drought until mid-September. By the time we got water, it was too late.”

This year Guttridge said he had to delay planting fall crops, like spinach, lettuce and radishes. With a spontaneous cold snap bringing snow to the Front Range in September, he had a small window to get crops in the ground, before it dried out again.

“We know we have that one- or two-day window to prep stuff and get it planted,” Guttridge said. “Our team works like crazy from sunup to sundown to get it done. That’s the thing that’s changing with our changing climate and weather patterns. Those windows are becoming shorter and sometimes more intense.”

Planting cover crops such as Austrian field peas and hairy vetch to help keep moisture in the soil rather than having it run off is one technique Guttridge uses to conserve water.

“A lot of what we are trying to do in water conservation is make the soil like a sponge,” Guttridge said. “A sponge can hold a lot of excess water, which is the ultimate water conservation technique for a farm and really should be for cities and counties, too.

“If the 2013 flood happened and all the water was running off of the fields that were sponges, instead of hard-packed soil, we could have had a lot less bridge and property damage. We have to expect extreme weather events and know how we can use the soil and land to buffer the impacts of it.”

The watershed braces for extreme weather

Like farmers are doing in Boulder County, Jessica Olson, executive director of the Left Hand Watershed Center, said the nonprofit is searching for ways to help the watershed become more resilient to extreme weather conditions. Olson said the Left Hand Watershed Center is studying ways to make the watershed more resilient to drought, flood and fire.

A watershed, she said, is kind of like a bathtub — it’s an area of land and water that all drains to the same place.

“A resilient watershed is able to adapt to stressors like drought and continue performing necessary functions and ecosystem services such as filtering of pollutants, providing a safe and reliable water source for agricultural and domestic use, and providing habitat and shelter for fish and wildlife,” Olson said.

The headwaters of the St. Vrain and Left Hand watersheds are in the Indian Peaks Wilderness and Rocky Mountain National Park and extend down through the canyons and into the Front Range communities. Flows into the watershed are regulated by ditch companies and water providers.

In partnership with University of Colorado Boulder researcher Isabel Schroeter, the Left Hand Watershed Center is working to determine drought- and flood-resilient plants. The hot and dry weather has given the Left Hand Watershed more impetus for its work.

“These conditions have highlighted the need for the work we do to better prepare the watershed for drought, fire and flood,” Olson wrote. “We want our watershed to remain resilient following natural disturbances and extreme conditions as the climate is changing.”

Where does Longmont’s water come from?

Longmont has a number of sources for water, including pipeline decrees, (a municipal decree on a pipeline) storage reservoirs and irrigation rights. The sources for water are the Colorado Big Thompson project, the St. Vrain Creek and the Ralph Price Reservoir, which contains 16,000 acre feet, at the Button Rock Preserve, where snowpack has filled the reservoir.

The headwaters of the North St. Vrain Creek are located in the Wild Basin Area of Rocky Mountain National Park. Huson described how the water flow goes downstream in the North Saint Vrain Creek to Button Rock Preserve. The water released from Button Rock is diverted from the North Saint Vrain Creek 2 miles below Button Rock at Longmont Dam, Huson said.

What do drought conditions mean for Boulder County’s future?

Hot and dry weather is not a new experience for Coloradans. Ben Livneh, assistant professor at the University Colorado Boulder, who studies stress on water resources, including climate variability and increasing water demands, is researching ways to better predict drought conditions.

Livneh wants to use his research promote an awareness so that communities aren’t blindsided by onset drought.

“I think year to year, the thing that’s going to give us the most problem are these surprise years where people weren’t expecting drought,” Livneh said.

Among his research is how to use ground-based observations of snow, remote-sensing from satellites and future projection models to better predict drought.

“We use snow information as a way to predict how much water we are going to have that year,” Livneh said. “One of the questions I’m interested in is as we go forward and if things continue to get warmer and we have less snow to work with, is can we still make these predictions?”

Livneh, who calls himself an optimist, still has a hopeful message.

“I think locally … it’s important that we are aware of the potential for things to dry out,” he said. “People around here are pretty resourceful, so I believe as long we make a strong point of keeping the way we operate reservoirs and snowpack, we will be OK.”

Water-saving tips

People can receive a free irrigation assessment with Resource Central. Trained technicians can provide irrigation system adjustments that can instantly start saving water. Assessments can be made by calling 303-999-3824 or registering online at resourcecentral.org/sprinklers.

People are advised to upgrade both indoor and outdoor water fixtures (especially toilets made before 1994).

Residents can save water by fixing leaky faucets and toilets

Water the lawn using two shorter cycles between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

For more tips for saving water, visit bit.ly/simple-ways-sustainability.

Source: City of Longmont