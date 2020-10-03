Denver man suffering from chest pains rescued Saturday while hiking near Nederland

A Denver man suffering from chest pains was rescued Saturday, after the man’s friend called 911 stating that the man was having a heart attack.

The Boulder County Communications Center was contacted at 11:14 a.m. by a hiker on the Hessie Trail west of Nederland, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said the 56-year-old man experiencing the chest pains was located a couple of miles west of the trailhead on the trail. After rescuers assessed the man, it was determined that he wanted to walk out on his own accord. The man was checked by American Medical Response at the trailhead and released to a family member, according to the release.

Boulder County Emergency Services along with Rocky Mountain Rescue, Nederland Fire, Grand County Rescue, American Medical Response and Flight For Life all responded to the area, the release said.