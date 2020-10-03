GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Investigators waiting on autopsy to learn more…

NewsBoulder Area news

Investigators waiting on autopsy to learn more about man’s death in Boulder Friday; circumstances not suspicious

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An autopsy on a man found dead in Boulder on Friday is expected to take place Monday, according to Boulder police Sgt. Robin Holdstock.

Discovery of the man’s body was reported to police just after 5 p.m. at a campsite in the underpass north of Arapahoe Avenue and east of Foothills Parkway. Police said Friday they are investigating, but the man’s death is not thought to be suspicious. Holdstock said the man was 71 years old. He is thought to have been homeless, based on the circumstances the body was found in. Holdstock said he was not sure who reported the man’s body.

The Boulder County Coroner has not yet identified the man. Holdstock said the coroner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death, pending an autopsy.

Kelsey Hammon

