University of Colorado Boulder lacks public coronavirus data on race, ethnicity

Somewhere at the University of Colorado Boulder, the site of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak, there are records containing public health data related to more than 1,000 students who have tested positive for the disease on campus since March 1.

But data about the racial breakdown of those students is not available to the public or Boulder County Public Health because of backlogged reporting and delays in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment rolling out a new data system for tracking coronavirus, CU Boulder officials said.

Missing data hinders targeted response

The Daily Camera filed an open records request with CU Boulder for data about its coronavirus cases broken down by students, faculty, staff and by race for three periods of time between March 1 and Sept. 25.

The data reported by CU Boulder is based on campus Medical Service records, and shows that only 9% of cases included information about patients’ race or ethnicity.

Additional data may be available from information gathered by campus contact tracers, who follow up with people who test positive for coronavirus. Contact tracers ask, among other things, if people want to provide their race or ethnicity, spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra wrote in an emailed statement.

But, Parra wrote, that information has not yet been transferred into the state database because of a delay in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment rolling out a new reporting system. In an email, CDPHE denied their new system was delayed.

The lack of information from CU Boulder means less information about race is reported by Boulder County Public Health, spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

County and state public health data shows that people of color are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. They are more likely to get sick, become hospitalized and die than white people.

In Boulder County, Hispanic or Latinx people make up 14% of the population but represent 31% of all COVID-19 cases, 45% of hospitalizations and 17% of deaths.

As a result, Boulder County Public Health launched additional outreach to Hispanic and Latinx communities, including hiring bilingual staff and putting together a “priority population team.”

Approximately 66% of Boulder County cases include race and ethnicity data, and “most” of the cases that are missing that data come from CU Boulder testing, Goussetis said. All race and ethnicity data is self-reported.

“Because we don’t have this information as much as we would like, we wouldn’t be able to identify any other race or ethnic group that needs more support or that’s being affected more or less than another group,” Goussetis said.

CU Boulder values the need to have accurate and accessible information about coronavirus cases and will keep working with Boulder County Public Health on contact tracing protocols, according to a university statement. Two Camera requests to interview CU Boulder officials were not granted.

Wires crossed on case reporting

Between March 1 and Sept. 25, 1,131 students tested positive for coronavirus at the campus Medical Services center, and there were no cases involving faculty or staff members, according to campus records. Those cases are included in Boulder County’s case count only if the person is a Boulder County resident, while CU Boulder reports all cases that test positive on campus, county and noncounty residents alike. It is unclear how much overlap exists between cases reported by CU Boulder and cases reported by Boulder County Public Health and how long it takes for CU Boulder cases to be included in county data.

The state health department reported 1,503 confirmed CU Boulder student cases, 161 probable student cases and 12 confirmed employee cases on Wednesday. The state data shows more cases affiliated with CU Boulder than Boulder County or CU Boulder case numbers, but CDPHE could not provide cases broken down by county of residence.

The Sept. 25 records break down CU Boulder cases for three time periods: March 1 to Aug. 14, when Colorado began to confirm COVID-19 cases to the day before students began moving on campus for the fall semester; Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, which was move-in week; and Aug. 24 to Sept. 25, the start of the semester to when the Camera filed the CORA request.

There were 67 cases from March 1 to Aug. 14, 22 cases from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 and 1,042 cases from Aug. 24 to Sept. 25.

CU Boulder has been posting daily case totals since Aug. 24 on its online dashboard, bringing the total to 1,152 cases confirmed at Medical Services between March 1 and Saturday.

CU Boulder could only provide race or ethnicity data for 106 of the 1,131 cases between March 1 and Sept. 25. Of the 106 cases, 85% of patients were white, 9% listed “other race,” 3% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 2% were Asian and 1% were Black.

Additional race and ethnicity data collected by contact tracers has not yet been uploaded into a state reporting system, the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System, Parra wrote.

“The county accesses anonymized information about race and ethnicity data through the state system, CEDRS,” Parra wrote in an email. “Since there had been plans to replace the state system, the CU contact tracing team decided in coordination with BCPH to wait on adding contact tracing information into the state database once the new system was launched. The new state database has been delayed, and the contact tracing team at CU is working on adding the information, which includes race and ethnicity data, to the current database, CEDRS.”

Parra added that a surge in cases in September took priority, and now that cases are going down, staff will have more time to update the data.

In an emailed statement, the state health department said CEDRS will remain in place. The department has separately developed a new contact tracing and case investigation software, called Dr. Justina.

“This tool streamlines reporting of contact tracing statistics and results and will increase communication between local agencies and the state. It is already in use,” the statement said. “Some (local public health agencies) are using it now and many will start using it in the coming weeks. We will connect with Boulder Public Health to make sure they have what they need and are able to use the software and also to make sure CU is on the same page.”

In a followup email, CDPHE said rolling out Dr. Justina was not delayed. The statements were sent from a general media address, and the department did not identify a spokesperson for attribution.

Virus spotlights existing racial inequities

People of color experience disproportionate impacts of coronavirus because of structural inequities based on a history of discriminatory policies, said Joe Hanel, spokesperson for the Colorado Health Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan health policy and research organization.

Hanel said while he couldn’t speak directly to CU Boulder’s data, the institute values data because “what gets measured, gets changed.”

The institute in April created a social-distancing index to see what regions or neighborhoods may struggle to follow public health protocols based on census data on crowded housing, employment in essential jobs and population density. In many cases, those neighborhoods housed people with lower incomes or people of color.

“Folks in public health want to see more data because we can then spotlight where problems are and populations that need special attention and help — not only the people who are dealing with the virus right now, but to try to head off problems in the future as well,” Hanel said. “It’s not about saying, ‘This group is doing bad with the virus,’ it’s about saying where our systems and structures are failing people because of the color of their skin.”

Boulder City Council member Mary Young requested CU Boulder race and ethnicity data in early September, after a presentation by campus leaders at a Council meeting.

She did not receive the information until Friday, nearly a month later.

Young has been vocal about her concerns over the disproportionate impacts of coronavirus and on Saturday said she was frustrated that it took so long to receive the information.

“Knowing what we know about who is being affected, that data needs to be known immediately so you can come up with strategies to address the disparities,” she said. “They need to align their data with what is not publicly available right now. They need to examine their commitment to racial equity and align their actions with those commitments.”

In a statement, CU Boulder said the university respects individuals’ right to decide whether they want to report their race and ethnicity information.

“A person’s legally protected choice on disclosing race and ethnicity information during a disease investigation has no relation to the university’s continued commitment to addressing systemic racism and inequality,” the statement said.