Boulder seeks feedback on first Vision Zero…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder seeks feedback on first Vision Zero street safety improvements

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder is looking for feedback on its first round of street safety treatments installed through the Vision Zero Innovation Program.

The city’s Transportation and Mobility Department has dedicated $250,000 of its 2020 Vision Zero funding toward installing quick-build improvements meant to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety. The goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents.

The treatments include curb extensions, high-visibility pedestrian and bicyclist crossings and elements that reduce vehicle speeds. Curb extensions at Aurora Avenue and 38th Street, Aurora Avenue and Gilpin Drive and Aurora Avenue and 39th Street already have been completed. Eleven projects are left to be done this fall.

The city has installed signs with a QR code at the location of the various improvements so community members can use the code to access an online questionnaire through their phone. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Deborah Swearingen

