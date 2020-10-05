SVVSD receives 4-year grant to add counselors

Students at three St. Vrain Valley schools will receive extra support to help them succeed in school, graduate and meet their future education and career goals.

The school district recently was awarded a $930,889, four-year grant to hire more counselors focused on transitions — from elementary to middle school, middle to high school and high school to postsecondary education and the workforce. Attendance and graduation are additional areas of focus.

Awarded through the Colorado Department of Education’s School Counselor Corps Grant Program, the grant is the largest the school district has received to date to bolster its counseling staff. Past grants have paid for additional counselors at Longs Peak Middle School, Timberline PK-8, Sanborn Elementary and Northridge Elementary.

For the current grant, this year is a planning year to determine school needs, said Student Services Coordinator Kristin Hefflon. Next school year, three counselors will be hired through the grant to work at Skyline High, Trail Ridge Middle and Mountain View Elementary.

Once the grant money runs out, it will be up to the schools to decide whether to continue their employment using their staffing allocations, Hefflon said.

The new counselors will be asked to create transition activities, including student panels, information nights and school, industry and postsecondary visits. They also will be asked to emphasize Individual Career and Academic Plans, or ICAPs.

The goal of ICAPs is to help students identify possible careers and the path they need to follow, including classes they need to take and activities they want to pursue. To graduate, students also must complete an ICAP capstone project focused on their future goals.

Another facet of the counselors’ jobs will be identifying at-risk students so they can provide the students and their families with additional support, including addressing barriers and providing education for families on the importance of attendance.

“They will work with the community and parents and staff to reduce chronic absenteeism and increase family engagement,” Hefflon said.

Zenia Quintana, a counselor at Longs Peak Middle School hired through a previous School Counselor Corps grant, said she created transition programs both to welcome fifth graders before they started middle school and to help eighth graders get ready for high school.

For the incoming students, there were transition days to see the building and meet the teachers “to build that excitement of being in middle school.”

For eighth graders, she found they were applying to the Medical and BioScience Academy and business programs at Longmont High in “super low” numbers. So she created an application day for each program to help interested students apply, which boosted their application numbers to more than 60 students.

She also set up eighth grade visits to the district’s Career Development Center and Innovation Center, as well as a high school spirit week to bring in teachers and coaches from Longmont High to talk up their programs.

“It was super fun,” she said. “The more involved students are in school, the better off they will be.”

Getting them to start thinking about future careers in middle school also helps them stay engaged, she said.

“It’s been really cool to watch kids come out of their shell when they hear something that sparks their interest,” she said. “The more they see purpose in school and the things they’re learning, the more they’re going to want to be here.”