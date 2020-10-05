Boulder County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported 28 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths in data from Sunday, according to its COVID-19 website.

The illness and recovery data website early Monday included a note that the page had been updated at 7 a.m. with data from 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The total number of positive or probable cases in the county is 4,640, with 209 people hospitalized to date and 80 deaths related to the virus. There are 210 disease investigations in progress.

