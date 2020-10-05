Grass fire near Boulder Valley bus barn in east Boulder fully contained

A grass fire in east Boulder has been fully contained, officials say.
The fire, with flames that were between 3 and 4 feet tall, was in the 2600 block of 63rd Street, near the Boulder Valley School District Transportation Center. Crews were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m.
The fire was kept under one acre in size, according to a tweet from Boulder Fire Rescue posted shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Grass fire in the 2600 block of 63rd St. Flames are 3-4 feet tall. At this time no structures have caught fire. Crews are working to contain. Please avoid this area.
— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) October 5, 2020