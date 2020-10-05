Grass fire near Boulder Valley bus barn in east Boulder fully contained

A grass fire in east Boulder has been fully contained, officials say.

The fire, with flames that were between 3 and 4 feet tall, was in the 2600 block of 63rd Street, near the Boulder Valley School District Transportation Center. Crews were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire was kept under one acre in size, according to a tweet from Boulder Fire Rescue posted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.