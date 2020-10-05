GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Downtown Boulder’s Fabricate launches yarn shop

News
Boulder Area news

Fabricate, a downtown Boulder fabric boutique, is expanding its offerings to include a new yarn studio, the shop announced this week.

“Demand for yarn has increased dramatically especially during COVID-19,” founder Linda Spillmann said in a news release. “We’re delighted to help further enrich locals and visitors alike with these gorgeous textiles”.

Fabricate will have a socially distanced community open house at the new yarn shop from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 2017 17th St.

Bizwest Staff

