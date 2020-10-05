GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Foundry Group leads Elevate Security fundraising round

Boulder-based venture capital investor Foundry Group recently led an $8.25-million Series A funding round for risk management software firm Elevate Security Inc.

Salesforce Ventures and Shasta Ventures also participated in the round, according to an Elevate Security news release.

Funding will be used to “help to expand go to market capabilities (and) catalyze growth,” the release said.

“We believe Elevate Security is uniquely positioned to drive an innovative and impactful security solution into the market that will redefine how security teams tackle human risk as they strengthen their defense to handle the next cyber attack,” Foundry Group partner Ryan McIntyre said in a prepared statement.

