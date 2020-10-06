Lafayette Police to hold drug take back and document shred event

The Lafayette Police Department is hosting a national prescription drug take back and a document shred event on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 745 North U.S. Highway 287 in the Walmart parking lot.

In conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, this event will give an opportunity to the public to get rid of expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medication to law enforcement officers to destroy.

“Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way for residents to dispose of prescription drugs,” said Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla. “The Lafayette Police Department has collected approximately 8,438 pounds of unwanted pharmaceuticals over the 10 years we’ve participated in this national event.”

Items not accepted for take back programs include needles, thermometers, oxygen containers, used inhalers, aerosol cans, liquids containing hydrogen peroxide, chemotherapy or radioactive substances and illicit drugs.

In addition to the take back event, the police department will also be holding a document shred event. This will allow people to safely get rid of documents and possibly avoid identity theft.

“Physically shredding confidential documents is the best way to keep information out of the hands of identity thieves and prevent that information from being used to compromise your personal identity,” said Rosipajla.

Participants are being asked to limit their items to no more than three bags or boxes. Items that cannot be accepted include newspapers, phone books, magazines or catalogs.