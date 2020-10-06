Local chambers of commerce host Gardner, Hickenlooper candidates’ forums

Area chambers of commerce are co-sponsoring virtual forums featuring Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat John Hickenlooper, the major political parties’ candidates for the Colorado U.S. Senate seat up for election this year.

Gardner will speak and answer questions at Tuesday’s 11 a.m. to noon forum, being hosted by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce. People wanting to watch and participate are asked to pre-register through a link at tinyurl.com/y6nn35ue.

Hickenlooper is to speak and answer questions during a 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 forum hosted by the Boulder Chamber. People wanting to watch and participate are asked to pre-register through a link at tinyurl.com/y5kzpdl2.

Other members of the Northwest Chamber Alliance, the coalition sponsoring the two forums, are the Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior chambers and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.