Mother bear, two cubs caught in Boulder, returned to national forest parkland

Three bears — a mom and two cubs — have been caught and removed from Boulder.

The bears were reported wandering around homes by Martin Park since about Sept. 28, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay.

“They were rewarded by getting into both trash and compost from residences, and also seen in backyards eating from fruit trees,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a tweet said the bears were also seen napping in people’s backyards.

The bears were tranquilized Saturday and relocated together onto national forest parkland outside Estes Park, Clay said. The bears were relocated because they were east of Broadway and to prevent additional conflicts with humans.

📹 BEAR RELEASE INSTANT REPLAY This sow & two cubs were hanging out in #Boulder neighborhoods, getting after people's fruit trees, then napping in peoples backyards. We relocated them based on location (east of Broadway) & prevention of further/progressing conflicts. pic.twitter.com/9o70VsslbG — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 5, 2020

In Parks and Wildlife Area 2, which includes Boulder County, Loveland and parts of southwestern Weld County, trash, bird seed, beehives, livestock, tents, homes, cabins and garages have all been targets for bears, a previous news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Residents are advised to use bear-proof trash cans, secure dumpsters, remove bird feeders, close garages, clean garbage cans regularly and lock car and house doors. People are also encouraged not to allow bears to become comfortable around their homes by yelling, throwing things and making noise to scare them off.

“We have healthy wildlife populations in Boulder County, and that is one very enjoyable aspect of the area,” Clay previously told the Daily Camera. “But residents need to be responsible with their own actions to help keep both you and our wildlife safe.”

For more tips, go to the Living with Wildlife section at cpw.state.co.us.