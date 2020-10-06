GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Mother bear, two cubs caught in Boulder,…

News
Boulder Area news

Mother bear, two cubs caught in Boulder, returned to national forest parkland

Three bears were caught in Boulder and transported to national forest parkland near Estes Park on Saturday. The bears had been roaming around Martin Park since Sept. 28, officials say.
By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Three bears — a mom and two cubs — have been caught and removed from Boulder.

The bears were reported wandering around homes by Martin Park since about Sept. 28, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay.

“They were rewarded by getting into both trash and compost from residences, and also seen in backyards eating from fruit trees,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a tweet said the bears were also seen napping in people’s backyards.

The bears were tranquilized Saturday and relocated together onto national forest parkland outside Estes Park, Clay said. The bears were relocated because they were east of Broadway and to prevent additional conflicts with humans.

In Parks and Wildlife Area 2, which includes Boulder County, Loveland and parts of southwestern Weld County, trash, bird seed, beehives, livestock, tents, homes, cabins and garages have all been targets for bears, a previous news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Residents are advised to use bear-proof trash cans, secure dumpsters, remove bird feeders, close garages, clean garbage cans regularly and lock car and house doors. People are also encouraged not to allow bears to become comfortable around their homes by yelling, throwing things and making noise to scare them off.

“We have healthy wildlife populations in Boulder County, and that is one very enjoyable aspect of the area,” Clay previously told the Daily Camera. “But residents need to be responsible with their own actions to help keep both you and our wildlife safe.”

For more tips, go to the Living with Wildlife section at cpw.state.co.us.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...
  2. Senior Residences at AltaVita Independent Living

    The senior residences at AltaVita Independent Living offer recreational, social and educational offerings in a supportive, family friendly atmosphere. Residents...
  3. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  4. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  5. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...