October Nature Almanac: Quirky quercus, the tree that keeps on giving

Now that the glory of aspen gold is passing, it’s time to honor the sturdy oak that adds rich tones of red and russet and umber to the autumn landscape while providing precious calories for birds and mammals preparing for winter.

These bountiful trees produce nutritious acorns that sustain wild turkeys, jays, crows, deer, chipmunks, rabbits, raccoons, bears, and squirrels.

More than 100 creatures feast on acorns, rich in iron and vitamins C and E and containing a whopping 110 calories per ounce.

Tannins in the nuts can be toxic to humans, but leaching removes the bitterness and makes acorns safe to eat, if not especially palatable. A recipe for caramelized acorns on the Internet, however, sounds yummy! Many North American Indian tribes used them in medicinal salves and ate them raw, roasted, or ground into flour — as did European-American immigrants who also made a substitute coffee from them.

Oak wood was prized for ship and furniture building because of its strength and durability, and acorns were crushed to produce dyes in shades of tan, yellow, and brown. Oak tannins got their name because they were crucial in the tanning industry. Entire treatises have been written on the numerous uses of this magnificent tree that was named the national tree of the United States in 2004.

Although many different oak species (Quercus sp.) have been introduced into our region, only one species — the small and bushy Gambel oak — is a true Colorado native. The late botanist Bill Weber wrote that this scrub oak often hybridizes and is so variable it’s often hard to identify.

Ernest Greenman (for whom the Greenman Trail was named) planted many Gambel oak seedlings, which are still producing acorns, in the foothills west of Boulder.

Gambel oaks are the only plants on which Colorado hairstreaks, our state insect, will lay eggs. However, lepidopterist Jan Chu says these oaks, abundant farther south in the state, may occur too sparsely in Boulder County for the brilliant blue and orange butterflies to find.

In addition to Gambel oaks, the best species to plant here, according to the Colorado State University Extension Service (planttalk.colostate.edu) are:

bur oaks (tolerant of a wide range of conditions)

English oaks (dense shade)

northern red oak (red fall foliage)

swamp white oak (reddish-bronze fall foliage)

It’s no wonder that many cultures throughout history have considered oaks to be sacred and a symbol for strength, steadfastness, and longevity.

They were revered by the Druids who used oak in ritual ceremonies and by ancient Greeks whose priests made predictions based on the rustling of oak leaves. Several northern European religions associated oaks with thunder gods, and oaks symbolized Mother Earth to several American Indian tribes.

Wi’aasal, a coastal oak on the reservation of the Pechanga Band of Luisenos Indians in California, is over 1,000 years old and considered so sacred that its seedlings are transplanted all around the reservation. Just imagine what our country would look like if we all revered trees as do the Pechanga!

A variety of oak species can be seen around town in places like Green Mountain Cemetery, Chautauqua, and the University of Colorado campus.

In pre-Covid days, the University offered tree tours; if they resume next spring, be sure to take one. Meanwhile, the Colorado Tree Coalition has a self-guided, online “Notable tree tour in Boulder” that includes several impressive oaks, including a pin oak, a willow oak, a swamp white oak, and a chestnut oak that are Colorado state champions.

Ruth Carol Cushman and Stephen Jones are authors of “Wild Boulder County” and “The North American Prairie.”

