Superior Board of Trustees discuss merger of fire districts

Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District Chief Michael Tombolato and Mountain View Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dave Beebe during a Sept. 28 meeting told the Superior Board of Trustees they are moving forward with the merger of the two districts.

This merger has been discussed over the past year and a half and is expected to be completed by Jan. 1.

“The goal of doing this is really to cut down on some of that duplication services, get some greater efficiencies and overall provide a better service for all of our customers,” said Beebe.

Beebe will continue to operate as fire chief of Mountain View with Tombolato taking on the position of deputy chief. According to Tombolato, the current deputy chief at Rocky Mountain, Sterling Folden, will be taking over the position of Assistant Chief of Operations. The name Mountain View Fire Protection Protection District is expected to be kept for the whole, newly-created district.

“The transition of resources are pretty similar,” said Tombolato. “The same folks that you’re normally used to seeing, you’ll see in the future.”

According to information provided by the Mountain View website, staff will continue to operate from all currently used stations by individual districts after the merger. Staff will go through extensive cross training, allowing firefighters at busy stations to rotate to a quieter station for a period of time and paramedics to be rotated into busier stations to keep up with training and skills.

Until the merger, both districts will continue to operate separately and employees from each district will be working to prepare for the merge. According to Beebe, Rocky Mountain will dissolve and transfer all of their properties into Mountain View. Lettering and logo changes on Rocky Mountain trucks will also be changed to ones used by Mountain View.

The level of staff in Superior will stay the same on a daily basis, but the town will be provided with more resources, such as additional community outreach and education, Beebe said during the meeting.

“We had some plans to do more things prior to COVID, which has kind of slowed all of us down,” said Beebe. “We’re not able to get out in the communities as much as we want to. But those divisions, as we get back to whatever the new normal is, you should actually see more involvement in the community and more outreach and education.”

Trustee Kevin Ryan brought to the attention of the chiefs that one of the most frequently asked questions is if the geographic distance will affect the service level between districts.

“We are not decreasing the resources that are allocated anywhere in the district,” said Beebe. “So on a day to day basis, for a majority of the single engine calls, it is not going to be an issue at all. We still have all the same agreements in place with neighboring agencies for those bigger calls.”

Beebe said there will be no decrease in staff after the merger, but rather an an increase. There will also be no increase in debt from Mountain View coming into Superior.

“The operating budget for the combined district will result in a decrease in taxes for Rocky Mountain Fire District residents with the operating mill levy decreasing to 16.247,” said Rocky Mountain Division Chief Michelle Kelly in an email. “The existing bond mill levy of 1.12 will remain on Rocky Mountain properties until the bond is retired.”

Kelly encourages residents to visit rockyfire.org and click the red merge link on the front page for more information. Questions can be emailed to merge@mvfpd.org or answered by calling the districts at 303-494-9735 for Rocky Mountain and 303-772-0710 for Mountain View.

“The importance of community connection maintained by Rocky Mountain Fire is and will continue to be a driving factor in district vision mission and values for the combined agency, Mountain View Fire,” said Kelly in an email.