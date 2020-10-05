Work begins at Nine Mile Corner in Erie

On Sept. 22, The Board of Trustees and Town of Erie Urban Renewal Authority Commissioners approved the transfer of land for the Nine Mile Corner development with Evergreen Development, according to a release.

According to ninemilecorner.com, the first closings at Nine Mile Corner were completed Sept. 30 as Lowe’s Home Improvement purchased Lot 1 concurrently with Evergreen-287 & Arapahoe, LLC., purchasing the remainder of the property from the Town of Erie Urban Renewal Authority.

On Monday, construction activity began at Nine Mile Corner on the corner of U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Road.

In October plans are to commence excavation and grading of over the entire 47-acre property and extend waterline from the north side of Arapahoe Road to the site. In November, continued earthwork operations and installation of storm sewer infrastructure are planned. In December, residents can expect to see completion of grading activities, installation of retaining wall and on-site utilities.

For more information about the project or to view site plans, go to www.ninemilecorner.com.