Brickell starts pivotal Phase III trial of drug candidate in U.S.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has kicked off its final clinical trial in the U.S. for its anti-underarm sweating treatment.

In a statement, the Boulder company said it would start recruiting up to 350 subjects for its tests of Sofpironium Bromide for an eight-week period, but did not set a specific date for the trials to begin.

The Phase III trial, if successful, would pave the way for Brickell to get clearance to sell the product in the U.S. Such an approval is a milestone for clinical development companies that often survive the first few years without an approved drug from venture capital or doing contract research.

The U.S. trials come weeks after Brickell and its development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. won sale approval in Japan.

