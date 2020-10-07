GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BVSD school board to hold special meeting on reintroduction plans

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A special school board meeting on an update to the Boulder Valley School District’s school reintroduction plan is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

K-2 students returned to schools for in-person learning four days a week Sept. 29, while a working group recommends the district start bringing back other grades.

The most recent plan is to have grades 3 to 5 back for in-person classes four days a week, while middle and high school students attend in person one day a week.

The recommendation is to stagger start dates by grade. Third, sixth and ninth grades would start Oct. 20. Seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades would start Nov. 12. Fourth grade would start Nov. 10. Fifth grade would start Nov. 17.

Superintendent Rob Anderson has said the district will evaluate health data and logistics before deciding whether to move forward with the in-person plans.

The meeting will be streamed live at bvsd.org/bv22 or on Comcast channel 22.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
