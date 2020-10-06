GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder reports 0 new coronavirus cases

News
CU News

CU Boulder reports 0 new coronavirus cases

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder, the site of the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, is reporting zero new positive tests.

CU Boulder’s online dashboard, which was updated Tuesday morning, showed no cases were found out of 36 diagnostic tests on Monday. There were also 813 monitoring tests completed. The dashboard showed there are 40 campus isolation spaces in use — 6% of the available isolation space.

The university’s positive test numbers have been dropping steadily. Friday, the online dashboard showed seven cases found out of 67 diagnostic tests. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, there have been 1,082 positive tests, according to the dashboard.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...
  2. Senior Residences at AltaVita Independent Living

    The senior residences at AltaVita Independent Living offer recreational, social and educational offerings in a supportive, family friendly atmosphere. Residents...
  3. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  4. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  5. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...