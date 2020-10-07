GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Erie High student who attended orientation day…

NewsBoulder Area news

Erie High student who attended orientation day diagnosed with COVID-19

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An Erie High School student who attended an orientation day on Friday was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an email sent to families from Principal Matt Buchler.

The orientation, or transition day, was for ninth-graders and students new to the school. The email did not share how many students or teachers may have been in close contact with that student and so required to quarantine for 14 days.

Hybrid learning began Monday at St. Vrain Valley schools.

St. Vrain Valley spokeswoman Kerri McDermid directed all questions to the health department. Boulder County Public Health wasn’t able to provide an answer Tuesday afternoon to how many students or staff members were required to quarantine. Officials also could not confirm the student’s county of residence, since the school draws from both Boulder and Weld counties.

The school building has undergone a deep cleaning, according to the email.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Eczema Awareness Month

    Do you “love the skin you’re in?” Dermatology Center of the Rockies wants your answer to be Yes! The Center...
  2. Designer Lingerie And Loungewear

    Of course, it’s Christina’s Luxuries for the finest designer lingerie and loungewear. Have you seen the women’s apparel, too? Perfect...
  3. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...
  4. Senior Residences at AltaVita Independent Living

    The senior residences at AltaVita Independent Living offer recreational, social and educational offerings in a supportive, family friendly atmosphere. Residents...
  5. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...