More than 200 Boulder businesses, nonprofits awarded grant funding

Boulder, through a program funded by the CARES Act, awarded 201 city businesses and nonprofit groups with grants totaling more than $675,000.

The program was open to Boulder-based businesses and 501c3 nonprofits with 100 or fewer employees that met other eligibility criteria, according to a city news release.

Of the 201 businesses and nonprofits approved to receive a grant, 41% self-identified as women-owned businesses, 21% self-identified as minority-owned businesses and 16% are local nonprofit organizations. Nearly 90% have between two and 49 employees, and 84% have operated in Boulder longer than five years, the city said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC