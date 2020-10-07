Nederland, Allenspark sort yards closing this month for season

Boulder County’s log and slash disposal service is winding down for the season.

The Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards program accepts tree branches, logs, pine needles and pine cones free of charge, according to a news release from Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

The Meeker Park Sort Yard, 8200 Colo. 7 in Allenspark, will be open through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the release states.

The Nederland Sort Yard, 291 Ridge Road, will be open through Oct. 17. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, visit the county’s community forestry sort yards website, bouldercounty.org/property-and-land/forest-health/community-forestry-sort-yards/, or contact Wayne Harrington at 303-678-6368 or by email at wharrington@bouldercounty.org.