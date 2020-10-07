CU Boulder to resume in-person classes

University of Colorado Boulder will resume some in-person classes next week as coronavirus cases among students have steadily decreased after stringent university restrictions and public health orders.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced the change in a news conference today, following a Boulder County Board of Health meeting where the board approved two new public health orders scaling back restrictions on gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds and people living in collegiate group homes.

Public health officials in mid-September banned gatherings of more than two 18- to 22-year-olds amid a surge of coronavirus cases among off-campus students, and new cases among that age group have steadily decreased since. The new public health orders go into effect at noon Thursday.

The first public health order gives a framework for restrictions on group sizes, which will vary based on the two-week average of new cases per 100,000 people for that age group, 14-day positivity rate and testing rates among CU students.

The least restrictive level allows for groups of up to six 18- to 22-year-olds to gather.

The second public health order states that collegiate group homes — mainly fraternities and sororities — can be released from stay-at-home orders once they submit and Boulder County Public Health approves an isolation, quarantine and testing plan. If the groups do not submit the plan, the stay-at-home orders will expire Oct. 12.

This is a developing story and will be updated.