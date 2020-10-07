Broomfield neighbors recognize National Night Out

Broomfield police officers who dropped by one Red Leaf home in Broomfield exchanged children’s goody bags for cans of Dr. Pepper encased in “Thin Blue Line” American flag koozies.

This year for National Night Out the Broomfield Police Department encouraged people to turn on their porch lights “in solidarity with one another, and in support of public safety.”

Even though the department did not host a community gathering in Broomfield County Commons, which it has done in years past in collaboration with the City and County of Broomfield and North Metro Fire Rescue District, it encouraged people who were hosting a “physically-distanced gathering” on their driveway or street, to let the department know and they would do their best to send a patrol officer by.

About 10 people gathered in the driveway of Bryan and Cyndi Stingham’s home for a “driveway happy hour” and to recognize National Night Out — an event that typically takes places in August and was pushed back to Oct. 6 because of COVID-19.

Bryan Stringham, a detective with the Denver Police Department, said he and his wife Cyndi have been holding the social gatherings since mid to late April as a way to see friends safely and catch up on each other’s lives. Cyndi responded to a message from the Broomfield Police Department to request an officer swing by for their neighborhood event.

Bryan Stringham thinks the community was in need of a National Night Out gathering “especially in these times,” when trust in the police is being challenged.

“We’re part of the community,” he said. “We live here and have a vested interest in what goes in our community.”

He believes when people see officers are “like them” they’re more willing to work with police, Stringham said, adding he is a Broncos fan whose family has had season tickets since 1968. He went to his first game with his father when he was 6 and has gone to at least one game each of the past 42 years.

This year is likely the first the streak will be broken, he said, although they will try and catch at least one game. Stringham runs triathlons and marathons for Team BlueLine, a nonprofit foundation that has a goal of raising money to help families of law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, according to the organization’s website.

Broomfield officers came by to say hello and drop off bags, containing things like fidget spinners and police badge stickers, to the children of the neighbors and friends gathered.

Stringham said they’ve kept their children’s social circle small and only allowed them to play outside since COVID-19 came onto the scene in Broomfield.