CU Boulder reports eight coronavirus cases

University of Colorado Boulder reported eight new coronavirus cases today, continuing an October streak of single-digit or no new daily cases.

The campus conducted 142 diagnostic tests on Tuesday and 916 monitoring tests and had 26 campus isolation spaces in use.

CU Boulder is currently doing all remote learning and Boulder County Public Health banned students from gathering in groups larger than two — both temporary measures meant to curb a surge of cases in mid-September. Since then, positive cases on campus and in Boulder County have steadily decreased.

Boulder County Public Health officials are meeting today to discuss next steps for the public health order banning gatherings, and CU Boulder officials will decide whether to return to some in-person learning based on that guidance.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Katie Langford

