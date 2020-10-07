GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Buffs projected for 5th-place finish in…

NewsCU News

CU Buffs projected for 5th-place finish in Pac-12 South

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 7, 2019: University of Colorado’s Brady Russell tries to escape University of Nebraska’s Mohamed Barry, on September 7, 2019. (photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado was picked to finish fifth in the South division by members of the media who cover the Pac-12 Conference.

The preseason media poll, released Wednesday morning, projects Oregon to win the Pac-12 title game.

Oregon received 21 votes to win the title game, with Southern California receiving 15.

The defending champion Ducks are the overwhelming favorite to win the North division, receiving 35 of 38 first-place votes. California is projected for a second-place finish.

In the South division, USC received 32 of 38 first-place votes, with Arizona State projected second and two-time defending champion Utah in third.

CU is coming off a third consecutive 5-7 season, including 3-6 in the Pac-12. The Buffs’ conference record in 2019 was its second-best since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 (they went 8-1 in 2016), but they have finished fifth or sixth in the South division eight times in nine seasons.

The preseason poll:

South Division (first place votes in parentheses)

1. USC (32) – 220

2. Arizona State (2) – 181

3. Utah (4) – 168

4. UCLA – 109

5. Colorado – 63

6. Arizona – 57

North Division

1. Oregon (35) – 222

2. California (3) – 176

3. Washington – 161

4. Stanford – 105

5. Oregon State – 76

6. Washington State – 58

Title game winner: Oregon (21 votes), USC (15), ASU (1), Utah (1)

Colorado’s yearly projections:

2019 – Sixth place (Actual: 5th)

2018 – Fifth place (6th)

2017 – Fourth place (6th)

2016 – Sixth place (1st)

2015 – Sixth place (6th)

2014 – Sixth place (6th)

2013 – Sixth place (6th)

2012 – Sixth place (6th)

2011 – Sixth place (T-5th)

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Sports

  1. Eczema Awareness Month

    Do you “love the skin you’re in?” Dermatology Center of the Rockies wants your answer to be Yes! The Center...
  2. Designer Lingerie And Loungewear

    Of course, it’s Christina’s Luxuries for the finest designer lingerie and loungewear. Have you seen the women’s apparel, too? Perfect...
  3. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...
  4. Senior Residences at AltaVita Independent Living

    The senior residences at AltaVita Independent Living offer recreational, social and educational offerings in a supportive, family friendly atmosphere. Residents...
  5. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...