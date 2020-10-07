CU Buffs projected for 5th-place finish in Pac-12 South

Colorado was picked to finish fifth in the South division by members of the media who cover the Pac-12 Conference.

The preseason media poll, released Wednesday morning, projects Oregon to win the Pac-12 title game.

Oregon received 21 votes to win the title game, with Southern California receiving 15.

The defending champion Ducks are the overwhelming favorite to win the North division, receiving 35 of 38 first-place votes. California is projected for a second-place finish.

In the South division, USC received 32 of 38 first-place votes, with Arizona State projected second and two-time defending champion Utah in third.

CU is coming off a third consecutive 5-7 season, including 3-6 in the Pac-12. The Buffs’ conference record in 2019 was its second-best since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 (they went 8-1 in 2016), but they have finished fifth or sixth in the South division eight times in nine seasons.

The preseason poll:

South Division (first place votes in parentheses)

1. USC (32) – 220

2. Arizona State (2) – 181

3. Utah (4) – 168

4. UCLA – 109

5. Colorado – 63

6. Arizona – 57

North Division

1. Oregon (35) – 222

2. California (3) – 176

3. Washington – 161

4. Stanford – 105

5. Oregon State – 76

6. Washington State – 58

Title game winner: Oregon (21 votes), USC (15), ASU (1), Utah (1)

Colorado’s yearly projections:

2019 – Sixth place (Actual: 5th)

2018 – Fifth place (6th)

2017 – Fourth place (6th)

2016 – Sixth place (1st)

2015 – Sixth place (6th)

2014 – Sixth place (6th)

2013 – Sixth place (6th)

2012 – Sixth place (6th)

2011 – Sixth place (T-5th)