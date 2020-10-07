GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

WOW! Children's Museum in Lafayette

WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette announces launch of new education series

Charlotte Riggs, center, was plays with the light pegs at WOW Children’s Museum in Lafayette on May 30, 2019
WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette announced the museum is launching a new series of education programs beginning the week of Oct. 19 for children in grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-5.

According to a press release, the five-week series will hold activities that encourage hands-on exploration and critical thinking skills and playtime in the museum. Each program is limited to eight children with strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

“We’re delighted to be able to once again offer in-person education programs,” said Joanna Cagan, Executive Director of WOW! Children’s Museum in the release. “In a difficult school year for so many families, it was important to us to be able to provide opportunities for children to learn and play together.”

Upcoming programs include a STREAM program for grades K-1 from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, an engineering program for grades 2-3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 and a forensics program for grades 4-5 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays between Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

Advance registration is required with a cost of $125 per child for the series. Discounts are available for WOW! members. Registration and education program policies can be found at wowchildrensmuseum.org/programs-events/education-programs/.

