WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette announces launch of new education series

WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette announced the museum is launching a new series of education programs beginning the week of Oct. 19 for children in grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-5.

According to a press release, the five-week series will hold activities that encourage hands-on exploration and critical thinking skills and playtime in the museum. Each program is limited to eight children with strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

“We’re delighted to be able to once again offer in-person education programs,” said Joanna Cagan, Executive Director of WOW! Children’s Museum in the release. “In a difficult school year for so many families, it was important to us to be able to provide opportunities for children to learn and play together.”

Upcoming programs include a STREAM program for grades K-1 from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, an engineering program for grades 2-3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 and a forensics program for grades 4-5 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays between Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

Advance registration is required with a cost of $125 per child for the series. Discounts are available for WOW! members. Registration and education program policies can be found at wowchildrensmuseum.org/programs-events/education-programs/.