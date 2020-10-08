GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Ballot Issue 2F: Expanding the Boulder Arts Commission

What it asks: “Shall new Sections 135 and 136 be added to the City Charter pursuant to Ordinance 8405 to increase the size of the Boulder Arts Commission to seven members, allow for continued service by existing Arts Commission members, provide for staggered terms for the new members and for filling of vacancies?”

What it means: The volunteer Boulder Arts Commission would expand to seven members from its current five. A municipal charter provision limits the size of boards and commissions to five members.

What supporters say: Increasing the number of commission members is meant to better distribute the workload, which has increased since City Council boosted arts funding. Approval would apply solely to the Boulder Arts Commission.

What opponents say: There has been no formal opposition to this issue.

