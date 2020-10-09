GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Business Recovery Program extended into winter

Boulder announced Thursday that the city will extend its Business Recovery Program, launched over the summer to help local retailers and restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, into the winter.

As part of the program, businesses will be able to continue operating outdoors on sidewalks and parking lots and will be permitted to install temporary, heated structures.

Street closures currently in place along west Pearl Street and on University Hill will also remain in effect, as will expanded curbside pickup zones and to-go alcohol sales.

“COVID-19 has been difficult for the entire community, and its economic impacts continue to impact our local businesses,” said Community Vitality Department director Yvette Bowden in a statement. “We are hopeful this program will continue to help ease the burden.”

Permits already issued to city businesses will automatically be extended until Feb. 28, 2021. Businesses looking to join the program can find additional information at bouldercolorado.gov/planning/boulder-business-recovery.

