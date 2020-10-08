Boulder County Commissioner District 1: Cinda Kochen

Name: Cinda Kochen

Party: Republican

Website: kochen2020.com

Age: 72

Family: Married, three children

How long have you lived in Boulder County? Forty years

Professional background: Educator preschool to graduate level college; author “The Baby Swim Book,” CEO The Shower Scene.

Political/community experience: Daily Camera Editorial Advisory Board; liaison to two Democrats and two Republicans at Colorado Legislature; past vice president ofBoulder Valley Education Association; finalist for Boulder Valley Impact on Education; instrumental in passage of the Colorado Handicapped Children’s Education Act

Education: Ph.D in reading plus emotional, behavioral, developmental, and learning disabilities

What county government services, programs or projects need to be reduced or eliminated, if any?

Elimination of programs and services is one of the most difficult jobs of a commissioner because it means employees lose jobs and the community can’t access programs they may rely on. I’m sure there are programs that are no longer useful, but because I don’t have access to the commissioner’s budget or departmental reports, I couldn’t say with any degree of certainty which programs that might be. Questions to ask are how many people are using certain programs? Are some programs served by other county, state, federal or private agencies? Is there a better way of organizing a department to meet needs?

What county government services, programs or projects need to be increased or added, if any?

I definitely see the need to increase programs for mental health and would like to see the commissioners set up more satellite centers to serve mental health needs throughout our large county. It’s hard enough for people with mental health needs to overcome the inertia and stigma to actually seek help. To make things worse, people who don’t live near the mental health centers in Lafayette, central Boulder or Longmont may be reluctant to take the time to travel to these locations. There are decentralized models of mental health delivery that the county should look at. That would be more equitable. The needs of our county’s people change through time. For example, thirty years ago, people had little need for internet access, but with COVID more citizens and students work remotely and depend on reliable internet. The rural and mountain areas don’t always have that access. Adding that as a need to Boulder County’s infrastructure is an idea we have to look at.

What particular points of view or policies would you bring to the Board of County Commissioners?

Idealistically, I’m an optimist who sees the glass as half full and pride myself on being open-minded. I would regularly travel to the different parts of the county, including plains, cities, small towns, farms, unincorporated areas, retail centers, and manufacturing businesses, to find out what our citizens are thinking and needing. From the poorest county resident to the richest, Boulder is amuck in brilliant minds. They should be the most valued of our many natural resources.