Boulder County Commissioner District 2: James T. Crowder

Name: James Crowder

Party: Republican

Website: crowder4commissioner.com

Age: 76

Family: Married, with three grandsons and a granddaughter on the way.

How long have you lived in Boulder County? Since 1978

Professional background: I served Boulder as a real estate broker till I started Crowder Mortgage in 1984

Political/community experience: I have no experience as a politician. I have experience in public administration as the CFO for the Houston-Galveston Area Council of Governments. I am a member of the Lyons Audit Committee.

Education: B.S. in international trade at Texas Tech University with majors in accounting and economics.

What county government services, programs or projects need to be reduced or eliminated, if any?

Before considering changes to county services or programs, I would want to conduct several town halls. I would want to know which are important to them. It is in the nature of bureaucracy for there to be an accretion of programs and services because they are often not reviewed for effectiveness or necessity once established. After my listening sessions, I would dive into a careful review of every service and program provided by the county to see how well they fit the stated needs of the general community and that all of these services and programs are offered countywide and in proportional relationship to the population in the various communities and unincorporated rural areas. I would certainly take a hard look at Housing and Human Services. This department consumes more than 30% of total county budget, which leaves less for transportation, public safety and other more vital services.

What county government services, programs or projects need to be increased or added, if any?

Road maintenance is at the top of my list of county services that can and definitely should be improved. The county has chosen not to maintain roads in the rural subdivisions. Many of these roads were built more than 40 years ago and dedicated to the county when completed. Roads need to be milled and resurfaced every 20 years or so. Just patching them and occasionally scraping the snow off is not enough to prevent serious deterioration and ultimate failure. That the county has this policy is a breach of trust. The folks that live in these communities have been paying ever-increasing property taxes since they built their homes all those years ago. I have heard from many that they wish roads were the top priority even if money is not available for other programs.

What particular points of view or policies would you bring to the Board of County Commissioners?

I believe we need government, just not too much government. Our county government should provide for the public safety, transportation, effective administration of elections and the public records. Beyond that, the role of county government should be in alignment with the stated needs of the folks that live here. If one of those is lower property taxes, that can be accomplished by reducing spending.