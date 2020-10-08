Broomfield photographer named finalist in photo contest

Broomfield resident Preston Stoll and his photo “Trees and Fog” was one of 26 selected as a finalist for an international weather photography competition.

For the fifth year, The Royal Meteorological Society called on photographers to enter its annual photography competition, “Weather Photographer of the Year 2020” and “Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2020” in association with AccuWeather, a global weather and digital media company.

More than 11,000 people voted for their favorite photo from the 26 finalists, including Stoll, and the public vote winner will be announced along with the other winners at WeatherLive on Oct. 17.

Stoll has lived in Broomfield for a few years and was in Superior for about two years before that.

“I really enjoy the Broomfield/Boulder area for photography,” he said. “The hiking is fantastic and it’s easy to get inspired here.”

It was only after moving to Colorado, having grown up in south Florida, that Stoll started to pursue landscape photography as a hobby. The heat and humidity in Florida made being outside less enjoyable, he said, and hiking never became a hobby until he moved to Colorado.

“I really wanted to share the beautiful nature that I was starting to explore via hiking in my area and in early 2017 I really started to get into the process and techniques to try and capture the feeling of being out in the wild with some beautiful light or wildlife,” Stoll said. “It’s been a blast to explore the state year-round and experience the wildly varied terrain and landscapes. I really enjoy sharing my adventures with my friends and family, which is still my primary motivation today.”

More than 7,700 photographs were submitted by over 2,600 photographers this year, according to the society’s website. Winners will receive prizes and become part of the Weather Photographer of the Year calendar.

The panel of judges looked for images that combined photographic skill with meteorological observation, according to the website. The competition was free to enter and there are no individual categories.

Judges included Chief Executive at RMetS Liz Bentley; Gareth Mon Jones, who won the competition last year; Mark Boardman, who owns StormHour LTD, which is an organization that promotes photographers, storm chasers and meteorologists; Matt Clark, a photo editor at RMetS and Jesse Ferrell, meteorologist and scoial media manager at AccuWeather.

Judges met virtually in August after reviewing the 7,700 submissions to agree on a shortlist of 26 images as well as deciding on the overall winners.

Stoll’s photo was one of a number of winter scenes shortlisted in the Weather Photographer of the Year competition, Bentley said. His image caught the judges’ eyes because of its simplicity and tranquility.

“It captures the subtle contrast between a bank of fog in the background, trees whitened by snow and frost in the center of the image and a covering of snow in the foreground,” Bentley said. “Quite serene.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 17 at a virtual event called WeatherLive. The overall winner will receive a cash prize, a Go Pro camera and free membership to the Royal Meteorological Society.

Some images judges chose as finalists captured rare weather events and others were chosen for their sheer beauty, Bentley said. There were images taken from drones and 360 degree panoramic photos.

“All of them capture the many faces of weather — its strength, its occasional absurdity and its fragility in the face of human activity,” she said.

Stoll recently started to enter his photos into photo contests and uses the site photocrowd.com to share them to a large audience — an experience he has found exciting and one that led him to the photo contest.

His ultimate goal with nature photography is to inspire the viewer and help people understand that “we need to protect our natural world.” Stoll has taken no photography classes, but has a collection of photography books and follows a number of photographers on YouTube.

That, combined with getting outside and shooting every day he can, is all the training he’s had.

The photo he submitted to the contest was taken near Steamboat Springs in December of 2017.

“It was just after a snowstorm had made its way across the area,” Stoll said. “I was with a ski group (and was tempted by the fresh powder) but decided that day to head out on my own in search of photos of the winter wonderland the storm had created.”

He wandered the roads and trails for most of the day and this was one of the last photos he took.

“I had basically called it a day and was heading back when I noticed that a group of trees I liked were now in front of the fog bank which really helped separate them from the background,” Stoll said. “I pulled over and found just the spot to center them in the frame. It was mostly a ‘right place, right time’ situation and the photo needed basically no editing or processing, it was one of easiest photos I’ve ever taken.

“Sometimes nature does all the work for you.”

The photo was taken with a Nikon D750 with a telephoto lens, although he has since switched to the newer and lighter Nikon Z system.