More widespread smoke with a high of 84 today in Boulder

Wildfire smoke will be widespread over Boulder, according to the National Weather Service, but residents should see otherwise sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 84 and an overnight low around 52. Forecasters expect widespread smoke throughout the day and overnight until about 1 a.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 83 and an overnight low of 50.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 53.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 74 and an overnight low around 39. There is a 30% chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. Snow is possible overnight.