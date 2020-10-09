GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

RTD proposes Boulder County service changes

News
Boulder Area news

RTD proposes Boulder County service changes

klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Regional Transportation District is hosting virtual public meetings to gather feedback on proposed route changes, including routes in Boulder County.

The proposed changes include: suspending service between the Lookout Road/Gunpark stop and Heatherwood/Devonshire stop on Route 205; reducing weekday service to hourly mid-day and reducing weekend hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Route 225/225D/225E, including Boulder/Broomfield via Baseline and U.S. 287; and suspending route GS between Boulder and Golden and replacing it with an RTD-paid Uber/Lyft service, taxi voucher or carpool program.

RTD is also looking at adjusting running times for route LD, which serves Longmont and Lafayette.

The proposal also cuts service hours for Route 228 to 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays due to low ridership. RTD’s FlexRide is available in Louisville, Superior and Broomfield for earlier service according to the RTD proposal.

Public meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and at noon and 6 p.m. Monday. The 6 p.m. Monday session will be in Spanish.

Links to participate through Facebook Live or Microsoft Teams are available at bit.ly/3nzeoPV.

Katie Langford

