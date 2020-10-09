The Riverside event center fined for Labor Day weekend party

A representative of Boulder’s The Riverside event center was ordered to pay a $400 fine for a Labor Day weekend party that violated the city’s noise ordinance and the Boulder County Public Health COVID-19 health order.

Richard Moser, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as director of The Riverside Group, was issued a ticket for a noise violation and for violation of an emergency order, according to Shannon Aulabaugh, spokesperson with the Boulder Police Department.

The defendant on Sept. 16 pleaded guilty to the noise violation in Boulder Municipal Court. Aulabaugh said the judge suspended his business license for a week but held that suspension in abeyance. If another violation is issued, the license will be suspended. Although the judge technically issued a $1,000 fine, Moser will only pay $400 as long as no other violation is issued at the event center.

“Our sentencing recommendation was structured to avoid future parties,” Aulabaugh said. “Boulder County Public Health has also been in communication with the promoter and received assurances that this will not happen again.”

At that time, Boulder was under Colorado’s current Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors protocols, which limited public and private gatherings to no more than 10 individuals, excluding necessary activities. According to earlier reporting by the Camera, Boulder Realtor Alex Jacobson, a co-host of the Labor Day weekend event, said The Riverside had a “very strict policy … people needed to be masked, and the number of attendees had to be 50.” The event was held outside.

Representatives of The Riverside could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Now, the city is under a Safer at Home Level 2 order, which limits the number of people for indoor events, accounting for usable square footage with a maximum of 100 people per room. If it’s outside, the number extends to 175 people per designated activity. The state provides a calculator for determining usable square footage in an indoor space as well as more information on the various requirements on its website at covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.

Although Boulder is beginning to loosen restrictions after the outbreak at the University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said it’s important to remain vigilant.

“It’s imperative that we all continue to keep our gatherings small, keep social distance and wear a mask so that we can continue to keep our businesses and schools open,” she said.