U.S. Senator for Colorado: Raymon Anthony Doane

Raymon Doane Party: LibertarianWebsite: doane4colorado.comAge: 30Family: SingleHow long have you lived in Colorado: 28 yearsProfessional background: Business analyst for the Colorado Department of RevenuePolitical/community experience: State Senate District 33 candidate 2016, U.S. Representative candidate 2018Education: Bachelor’s degree in business form Metropolitan State University

What is your position on the DREAM Act? If elected, what concrete actions would you take to support immigrant communities?The DREAM Act is a good example of why we need reform. Due to Congress’s inability to act, there is a significant group of individuals who unfortunately fall through the cracks of our immigration system, without a clear pathway to citizenship. At no fault of their own, these individuals, who immigrated to the U.S. when they were children, cannot legally work or apply for student loans, so they remain in the shadows of our national economy.

As a result, an executive order, better known as DACA, was needed to functionally empower these individuals. However, executive action is only as effective and lasting as the administration that enacts it, making it susceptible to reversal when a new administration takes over. And that is what happened. Without functional laws on the books, executive orders like DACA are a BAND-AID on a gaping wound.

Should the Affordable Care Act remain in place or be repealed? If you want it to remain, are there any improvements you want to make while operating within the current system? If you want to repeal it, what would you replace it with?The Affordable Care Act should be repealed. In its place, Congress must enact reforms that drive competition and market forces to bring down the cost of insurance, medicine, and care, which is the best way to increase access for American citizens.

One solution is to open our markets by removing the protectionism inherent in intellectual property laws. Currently, intellectual property laws grant large pharmaceutical companies long-term patents that allow them to monopolize name-brand medicine and hinder the supply of generic alternatives. When the patents expire, these companies make cosmetic changes to their drugs, allowing their patent to be extended without any competition. This protectionism, coupled with restrictions on importing of drugs, keeps prices artificially high, which negatively impacts the consumer.

If elected, what specific proposals would you support to address climate change?We must avoid our impulse to regulate ourselves out of this mess. It is important to recognize that the science of climate change is undeniable, but the social science — namely, the political and economic implications — is a bit fuzzier. There are few guarantees that the tremendous costs associated with broad, all-encompassing regulatory plans, like the Green New Deal, will achieve its intended results. To truly mitigate the effects of climate change, we need to embrace new thinking and technological innovations. Technology, not government, will lead the way.