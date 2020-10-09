2020 Voter Guide for Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties

Get to know the candidates and ballot measures that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 consolidated election.
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
- John W. Hickenlooper
- Cory Gardner
- Daniel Doyle
- Stephan “Seku” Evans
- Raymon Anthony Doane
- Danny Skelly
- Bruce Lohmiller
- Michael Sanchez
2nd Congressional District
4th Congressional District
State offices
Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 2
State Senate District 17
State Senate District 18
State Senate District 23
State House District 10
State House District 11
State House District 12
State House District 13
State House District 33
State House District 49
- Yara Hanlin Zokaie
- Mike Lynch
State House District 63
Boulder County offices
Boulder County District Attorney
Boulder County Commissioner — District 1
Boulder County Commissioner — District 2
Louisville City Council-Ward 3
Superior Town Board
Broomfield County races
Broomfield DA
Weld County offices
Weld County District Attorney
Weld County Commissioner-At-Large
Weld County Commissioner-District 1
- John Shull
- Mike Freeman
Weld County Commissioner District 3
- Michael Welch
- Matthew Hess
- Lori A. Saine
County Council-At-Large
- Elijah Hatch
- Andrew L. Clark
County Council-District 1
- David M. Huntwork
- Rupert Parchment
Dacono City Council
Colorado ballot measures
- Amendment B — Senate Concurrent Resolution SCR20-001 – Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates
- Amendment C — House Concurrent Resolution HCR20-1001 – Bingo Raffles Allow Paid Help and Repeal Five-Year Minimum
- Amendment 76 — Initiative #76 – Citizenship Qualification of Electors
- Amendment 77 — Initiative #257 – Local Voter Approval of Gaming Limits in Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek
- Proposition EE — House Bill HB20-1427 – Cigarette Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax
- Proposition 113 — Senate Bill SB19-042 – National Popular Vote
- Proposition 114 — Initiative #107 – Restoration of Grey Wolves
- Proposition 115 — Initiative #120 – Prohibition on Late-Term Abortions
- Proposition 116 — Initiative #306 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction
- Proposition 117 — Initiative #295 – Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises
- Proposition 118 — Initiative #283 – Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program
Boulder ballot issues
- Issue 2B: No eviction without representation
- Question 2C: Public Service Company Franchise
- Question 2D: Repurpose the utility occupation tax
- Question 2E: Charter amendments related to direct election of the mayor
- Question 2F: Charter amendment related to the Boulder Arts Commission
Longmont ballot issues
Louisville ballot issues
St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservation District ballot issues
Sunshine Fire Protection District ballot issues
Baseline Water District ballot issues
Broomfield County ballot issues
- Question 2A: Marijuana sales tax
- Question 2B: Revenue stabilization for property tax
- Question 2C: Oil extraction on open space
Mead ballot issues
Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District ballot issues
Berthoud ballot issues
- Question 3B: Muni broadband, phone service and TV