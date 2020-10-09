GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BDSA breaks into the Canadian pot-analytics market

News
Boulder Area news

BDSA breaks into the Canadian pot-analytics market

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
BDS Analytics Inc., a Boulder-based cannabis market intelligence and research company, is breaking into the Canadian marijuana market.

The firm, in partnership with Vancouver cannabis software solutions firm Buddi, announced this week the expansion of its retail sales tracking coverage into the $2.5-billion Canadian pot market.

“With the addition of sales tracking, we now provide a comprehensive suite of market and consumer analytics and insights covering the Canadian market. Canada is the largest nationally legal cannabis market in the world and home to a passionate and engaged cannabis consumer base,” BDSA president Liz Stahura said in a prepared statement. “Understanding product innovation, consumer preferences and shopping behaviors in Canada will inform those companies participating in the Canadian cannabis economy and provide insights for other markets, industries and companies with interest in the cannabis industry.”

BDSA projects cannabis sales in Canada will reach $6.1 billion (CAD$8.1 billion) by 2025.

“The combined expertise of BDSA and Buddi will help cannabis retailers and producers gain critical insights and understand the nuances of the Canadian market to drive their businesses,” Buddi CEO Ryan Lalonde said in a statement. “In Canada, supply-chain information is often cut off by government distributors, making it difficult for operators at both ends to gain insights into what products to develop, buy and sell. Buddi will re-establish these critical information channels through our partnership with BDSA to help build a strong, sustainable industry.”

