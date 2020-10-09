Boulder Community Health named ‘Most Wired’

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives announced this week that Boulder Community Health has earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition for both Foothills Hospital and its physician clinics.

“The Most Wired program elevates the medical care and the health of communities around the world by encouraging the optimal use of information technology,” Michael Jefferies, BCH vice president and chief information officer, said in a news release. “The results of the annual Most Wired survey improve patient safety and outcomes by driving change in the health-care IT industry.”

The release cites investments in IT infrastructure, telemedicine and data analytics as contributing factors in the “Most Wired” designation.

