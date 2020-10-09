GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder Community Health named ‘Most…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder Community Health named ‘Most Wired’

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives announced this week that Boulder Community Health has earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition for both Foothills Hospital and its physician clinics.

“The Most Wired program elevates the medical care and the health of communities around the world by encouraging the optimal use of information technology,” Michael Jefferies, BCH vice president and chief information officer, said in a news release. “The results of the annual Most Wired survey improve patient safety and outcomes by driving change in the health-care IT industry.”

The release cites investments in IT infrastructure, telemedicine and data analytics as contributing factors in the “Most Wired” designation.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. What Is Traction Therapy?

    Traction therapy offers non-surgical intervention for many back issues, including spinal decompression, a procedure that gently stretches the spine, with...
  2. Loveland Art Studio Tour

    Independence Gallery is a featured destination on the 12th annual Loveland Art Studio Tour, Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18....
  3. Eczema Awareness Month

    Do you “love the skin you’re in?” Dermatology Center of the Rockies wants your answer to be Yes! The Center...
  4. Designer Lingerie And Loungewear

    Of course, it’s Christina’s Luxuries for the finest designer lingerie and loungewear. Have you seen the women’s apparel, too? Perfect...
  5. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...