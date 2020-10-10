Boulder County Coroner identifies man found dead Oct. 2

The Boulder County Coroner on Friday identified the man found dead Oct. 2 near Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway.

The 71-year-old man has been identified as Randall Geiger of the Boulder area, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The man was found just after 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at a campsite in the underpass north of Arapahoe Avenue and East of Foothills Parkway, Boulder police Sgt. Brannon Winn had said. Officials think Geiger was homeless, based on the circumstances in which the body was found.

The death is not considered suspicious.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the release said.