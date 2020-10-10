Boulder County extends Gross Reservoir review period

Boulder County will extend a review period for the Gross Reservoir & Dam Expansion project until Nov. 13 to allow more time for agencies and members of the public to look over application materials.

The county’s Community Planning & Permitting department received requests from referral agencies to extend the review period, according to a news release.

If approved, the expansion would be the biggest construction project in Boulder County history, increasing the reservoir’s capacity by 77,000-acre-feet of water and increasing its size by about 131 feet in height and 790 feet in length.

The project has been contested by residents and environmental advocacy groups. Denver Water, which owns and operates Gross, has maintained that the organization is committed to conservation and efficient use and reuse of water.

In a news release, Boulder County officials said while community members are strongly encouraged to submit comments before Nov. 13, public comments will be accepted throughout the review process and public hearing.

Comments can be submitted at grossreservoir@bouldercounty.org.