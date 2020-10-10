GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder brought in more than $600M in…

News
Boulder Area news

CU Boulder brought in more than $600M in research funding

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder brought in $613.9 million in research funding in fiscal year 2020, including for projects that studied adolescent brain development, electrifying transportation and how odors guide behavior.

Funding agencies included NASA, the National Science Foundation, Department of Commerce, National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense.

The year’s funding was a decrease from fiscal year 2019, when CU Boulder brought in $631 million in research funding.

The University of Colorado system as a whole was awarded $1.41 billion in research funding in fiscal year 2020.

“This remarkable accomplishment is a credit to the exceptional researchers at CU Boulder including our faculty, researchers, staff and students who work tirelessly to advance their fields for the betterment of society,” Terri Fiez, vice chancellor for Research and Innovation, wrote in a statement. “It is their ingenuity, hard work and dedication that leads to so many new discoveries, programs, understandings and innovations that positively impact humanity.”

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. J. Day’s Appliance Is Open For Business

    J. Day’s Appliance is open for business, providing northern Colorado customers with top appliance sales and repair in Loveland! Customers...
  2. A Colorado Trailblazer School

    Flagstaff Academy’s Middle School has been recognized as a 2019 Colorado Trailblazer School to Watch! Flagstaff Academy is the only...
  3. Expert Roofing Services Since 1903

    AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland has been providing expert roofing services since 1903. The licensed, insured roofing crews are experts...
  4. Hard-To-Find Three Bedroom Apartments

    Habitat Apartments offers hard-to-find three bedroom apartments in Boulder that offer all of the space and privacy you would get...
  5. Transform Your Favorite Rooms

    Are you thinking of replacing your old floor? A new custom-installed hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can totally transform...